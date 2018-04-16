Computing's 2018 'Women in IT Excellence Awards' are open for entries

The 'Women in IT Excellence Awards' are open for entries

INQ'S SISTER SITE Computing has started taking entries for the 2018 Women in IT Excellence Awards.

Last year's Women in IT Excellence Awards was Computing's most successful first-year event ever, necessitating a change in venue due to unprecedented demand. This year's celebration looks set to be even bigger and better.

Women in IT are forever hearing about what a rare find they are, and while it's true that the industry is frustratingly disproportionate, that conversation sometimes drowns out discussion about the groundbreaking work being done by women in the industry every day.

The Women in IT Excellence Awards look to inspire the next generation to show them the remarkable footsteps they're following in. We want to highlight the entrepreneurs, the innovators, the leaders and the pioneers: the women building the infrastructure of the future.

19 categories cover many of today's most important aspects of the IT world, from security to software engineering to diversity. The competition will be high, so make sure that yours is a winning entry.

Click here for a full list of last year's winners.

The deadline for entries is the 4th May 2018.

This year's categories are:

IT Leader of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Hero of the Year

Role-model of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Woman of the Year

Digital Leader of the Year

Outstanding Transformation

Security Leader of the Year

Rising Star Award

Diversity Employer of The Year

Diversity Project of The Year

Outstanding Returner Award

CIO of the Year

Future CIO

Transformation Leader

Graduate of the Year

Software Engineer of the Year

Team Leader of the Year

We will hold the event on the 27th November in central London. Make sure to enter, or nominate your choice now, to have a chance to make it onto the shortlist. µ