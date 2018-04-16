Computing's 2018 'Women in IT Excellence Awards' are open for entries
Think you're software engineer of the year? Get entering!
INQ'S SISTER SITE Computing has started taking entries for the 2018 Women in IT Excellence Awards.
Last year's Women in IT Excellence Awards was Computing's most successful first-year event ever, necessitating a change in venue due to unprecedented demand. This year's celebration looks set to be even bigger and better.
Women in IT are forever hearing about what a rare find they are, and while it's true that the industry is frustratingly disproportionate, that conversation sometimes drowns out discussion about the groundbreaking work being done by women in the industry every day.
The Women in IT Excellence Awards look to inspire the next generation to show them the remarkable footsteps they're following in. We want to highlight the entrepreneurs, the innovators, the leaders and the pioneers: the women building the infrastructure of the future.
19 categories cover many of today's most important aspects of the IT world, from security to software engineering to diversity. The competition will be high, so make sure that yours is a winning entry.
Click here for a full list of last year's winners.
The deadline for entries is the 4th May 2018.
This year's categories are:
- IT Leader of the Year
- Innovator of the Year
- Hero of the Year
- Role-model of the Year
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Woman of the Year
- Digital Leader of the Year
- Outstanding Transformation
- Security Leader of the Year
- Rising Star Award
- Diversity Employer of The Year
- Diversity Project of The Year
- Outstanding Returner Award
- CIO of the Year
- Future CIO
- Transformation Leader
- Graduate of the Year
- Software Engineer of the Year
- Team Leader of the Year
We will hold the event on the 27th November in central London. Make sure to enter, or nominate your choice now, to have a chance to make it onto the shortlist. µ
