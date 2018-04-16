Samsung's 'distraction-free' J2 Pro can't connect to the internet
Low-end Android mobe takes aim at students in South Korea
WON'T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN? Well, er, Samsung is with its latest smartphone that can't connect to the internet.
The Samsung J2 Pro, announced in South Korea, is a low-end Android mobe that "blocks mobile data such as 3G, LTE, and WiFi" in order to keep kids - along with elderly people who are "sensitive to data charges" - offline.
The internet-free device is predominantly aimed at students who need to focus on studying without any distractions such as social media and online games. According to a report on The Verge, there's an LTE modem inside the phone but it's disabled for everything but calls and texting
The handset's specs are unlikely to cause too much of a distraction, either, with the J2 Pro offering a 5in 540x960 Super AMOLED screen, a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, 8MP main and 5MP front-facing cameras, a 2,600mAh removable battery and a baked-in microSD slot.
The Samsung J2 Pro, which will be made available in black and gold colour options, does have access to a tool called 'Diodic4', though, an electronic dictionary app that can be used for studying foreign languages.
Related: YouTube faces FTC lawsuit for 'illegally' collecting data on kids
What's more, Samsung says that students who complete the College Scholastic Ability Test - a college-entrance exam taken in South Korea - after 2019 and 2020 will be able to trade-in their feature-lacking J2 Pro for a Galaxy S, Note, or A Series phone.
The J20 Pro's $180 (£120) price-tag also means it's a viable option for people who want a phone simply for texting and sending text messages. It's unlikely to be released outside of South Korea, though, bad news for Brit-based drug dealers. µ
