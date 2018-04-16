Sony's Xperia XZ2 Premium makes the two-month-old XZ2 redundant

JAPANESE PHONE MAKER Sony has shown off the Xperia XZ2 Premium, a souped-up version of its two-month-old flagship.

While the Xperia XZ2 Premium looks near identical to the original Xperia XZ2 with its 3D glass design, it improves on its barely-aged predecessor with upgrades in the camera, display and battery departments.

The biggest upgrade, according to Sony, is the new dual-lens camera system, a "first" for the company which seems it taking on the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro and upcoming OnePlus 6. The system, which comprises of a 19MP main camera and a 12MP monochrome lens, boasts the 'highest ever' ISO sensitivity with its ability to capture at 51,200 for images and 12,800 for video

That, Sony promises, is the sort of sensitivity that until now would have required an interchangeable-lens camera.

The 'Motion Eye' dual camera system will also offer an iPhone-esque portrait feature called 'Bokeh' mode and will let you shoot black and white shots using only the monochrome sensor. Like the XZ2, the Premium can also record 960fps slow-mo video at 1080p, an improvement over the 720p limitation on Samsung's Galaxy S9.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium also offers a sharper, 1/3.06in 13MP front-facing, which Sony claims will make for "outstanding selfies in any light".

Elsewhere, Sony is sticking a 5.8in 4K screen on the Xperia XZ2 Premium, an improvement over the 5.7in Full HD+ screen on the regular XZ2. There's also 6GB RAM, compared to 4GB, and a beefier 3,540mAh battery.

Otherwise, the XZ2 Premium's specs remain unchanged, so expect to find the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, IP68 certification, wireless charging support and Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium will be available globally 'this summer', but Sony has yet to cough on pricing details. µ