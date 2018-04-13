Google Updates: Android messaging, spot the cat and Deezer says 'Hey Google'

AS WE draw closer to Google I/O, it's becoming highly likely that we're going to be seeing a lot of big news. You can check that out here. But unusually, it hasn't stopped other announcements from the Big G in the meantime. So as ever, here's our weekend round-up of notes and queries from Mountain View.

Firstly, it's looking very likely that the plans to bring a single messenger platform to Android and Chrome are rolling out imminently. Code teardowns are showing that "Android Messages" is coming to both. Hopefully, it will bring together SMS, Hangouts, Allo and Duo. But more likely you'll just be able to text from your desktop. Which is still pretty cool.

The truth about Cats and Dogs? Well, let's start with the fact that Google Lens, the AI photo assistant that has rolled out to Android devices can now tell dog and cat breeds from photos. We haven't had a chance to test this one yet but this is something that Google's AI team has been working on in tests for years, so we're expecting it to be pretty good.

Google Assistant adds support for Deezer this week, following on from its arrival on Amazon Alexa. The French music streaming service can now be set as your preferred outlet, instead of Spotify or, of course, Google Play Music.

Finally, amongst other things we're expecting to hear in Android P, it appears that the new dialer app will give you a key to allow spam calls to go straight to voicemail. Now all we need is something that automatically Google searches unknown numbers. We're sure they're working on that too.

There's no free apps this week. Once again, the quality of the apps that we hadn't already featured was quite low. If you're a developer and you'd like to promote your app with a free offer just for us, please get in touch! µ