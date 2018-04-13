AMD's 12nm Ryzen 2 CPUs will be available next week

CHIP MAKER AMD has officially announced the arrival of four new desktop processors, the much rumoured and eagerly awaited second-gen Ryzen desktop chips.



Revealing the new CPUs on Friday, the company said the chips are built for PC gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts and will offer more performance and innovative new features to give users "faster, smarter, and smoother computing experiences".



This is thanks to them being based on the Zen+ architecture, which will see the CPUs shift from a 14-nanometre to a 12nm process.



The new Ryzen desktop processor lineup includes two 8-core, 16-thread models and two 6-core, 12-thread models, all offering major updates with upgraded AMD SenseMI technology.AMD said the entire line-up of new chip skews will "for the first time" include an AMD Wraith cooler inside the retail box.



"All second generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors are supported by the new AMD X470 chipset, the most advanced, optimised, and efficient chipset for socket AM4," the chipmaker said on Friday.

"This chipset comes bundled with new AMD StoreMI storage acceleration technology to combine the speed of your SSD with the capacity of your hard disk into a single, fast, easy-to-manage drive."

In what is probably thanks to the shift to a smaller nanometre production process, AMD has also been able to up the out-of-the-box clock speeds of the parts - to 3.4GHz for the Ryzen 5 2600 (compared to 3.2GHz for the Ryzen 5 1600), for example, all the way up to 3.7GHz for the Ryzen 7 2700X.



Motherboards with the AMD X470 chipset will launch alongside the 2nd -gen Ryzen desktop processors, AMD said, with designs available from manufacturers including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI.



The fresh Ryzen processor line-up is available to pre-order now. The Ryzen 5 2600 is priced at $199, the Ryzen 5 2600X at $229, the Ryzen 7 2700 at $299, and the Ryzen 7 2700X at $329. All of the models will be available on Thursday 19 April. µ