Samsung hit with patent lawsuit over biometric tech used in Galaxy smartphones

KOREAN SMARTPHONE MAKER Samsung is renowned for filing patent infringement lawsuits left, right and centre, especially against Apple.



Well, this week, the tables have turned.



US data security firm PACid Technologies is suing the Galaxy smartphone maker for apparently infringing on three patents which relate to its biometric authentication tech.

The lawsuit, filed on 6 April with the Texas Eastern District Court, includes Samsung phones from the Galaxy S6 all the way through to the Galaxy S8.



According to PACid, two US patents (Patent 9,577,994 and 9,876,771) and one South Korean patent (named KR20110128567A) have been infringed upon.



And it's not just the biometric tech that the company are claiming infringement on. Samsung Pass and Knox software are also involved in the suit.



According to PACid, Samsung has been well aware of its patents since at least January last year. If the courts accept PADid's claims, Samsung might have to fork out up to three times the standard rate of $1 per phone, or $2.82bn (£2bn) in total.

However, multiple reports and industry experts have suggested that PACid's business model is focused solely on such lawsuits. The Investor suggests, for example, that industry sources call the company"a patent troll" that relies on "suing companies that actually develop and sell products based on loose interpretations of intellectual property regulations" and is simply disguising this under its data security moniker.

And to put it into perspective a bit, the company has also sued Google, Apple, and Nintendo for patent infringement before.

Reports suggest Samsung has already begun preparing for the case, but with the sheer brut of this multi-billion tech behemoth, mixed with the uncertain legitimacy of this company, we can't imagine it will go far. µ