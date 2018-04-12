Google is putting the Pixel and Pixel XL out to pasture

GOOGLE IS KILLING OFF its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, with the smartphones having disappeared from the Google Store and the US Project Fi store.

Before you say we're reading between the lines, as was the case with the presumed death of Valve's Steam Machine initiative, Google confirmed to Gizmodo that the Pixel phones will no longer be available to purchase directly from Google.

Despite being two very decent handsets, Google is likely stopping their availability to push people towards the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. This makes good business sense but is arguably good for consumers, narrowing the confusion over which Pixel phone to pick up.

People not interested in the squeezable edges, improved camera and arguably improved displays and form factor of the Pixel 2 phones will still be able to seek out the original Pixels on third-party stores and eBay.

That being said, Google's documentation on software support did note that it will stop supporting the Android updates for the original Pixels come October 2018. And, by October 2019, it will no longer guarantee security updates or customer service for the handsets. Basically, the days of the original Pixel phones are numbered.

Three years of support isn't too shabby given the annual refreshes of phones and the two-year cycles people seem to sign up to when buying smartphones.

But the original Pixel phones are still very capable handsets and would be worth recommending as more affordable 100 per cent Google designed phones. Or that would be the case were it not for the discontinuation of software support.

Such a move kills one of the major appeals of Pixel phones, which is they get Android updates ahead of Android phones from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony. We guess everything must come to an end at some point. µ