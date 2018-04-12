Huawei reportedly axing staff 'across the board' in the US

Huawei reportedly laying off staff 'across the board' in the US

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei is said to be laying off a number of employees in the US due to recent setbacks it has suffered at the hands of the Trump administration.

Sources familiar with the matter told Android Headlines that Huawei is in the process of laying off employees "across the board" in the United States.The extent of the layoffs, which have yet to be confirmed by Huawei, remains unclear.

However, the insider source tells Android Headlines that the atmosphere at Huawei USA is "understood to be less than ideal, with a group of employees also quitting the company last week."

According to the company's website, Huawei currently employees 1,200 employees Stateside across 13 offices and six R&D centres.

The source speculates that the reason for the job cuts, which come after Huawei axed two per cent of its US workforce last August, come amid a US government crackdown on the company over fears that the Chinese firm's products pose a risk to national security.

Most recently, US gov pressure is said to have forced Best Buy to cut ties with Huawei, just as. While the firm has yet to confirm the move, reports claim that the US retailer has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling the company's devices over "the next few weeks".

Following similar pressure from US gov officials, AT&T and Verizon recently backed out of deals to flog Huawei smartphones.

What's more, earlier this year, six intelligence officials, including the heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and the director of national intelligence, warned American citizens not to use smartphones from the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.

FBI Director Chris Wray said at the time: "We're deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks."

"That provides the capacity to exert pressure or control over our telecommunications infrastructure. It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage." µ