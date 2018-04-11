Qualcomm unveils its first chips designed for IoT gadgets

AMERICAN CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has unveiled its first chipsets built specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) devices as part of its new Vision Intelligence Platform.

In a bid extend its dominance beyond smartphones, Qualcomm's new venture aims to get the firm's chips into IoT gadgets, from security and wearable cameras to robots and smart displays.

The company's first two chips, the QCS605 and QCS603, are designed for on-device camera processing and machine learning and are destined for WiFi cameras including sports cameras, security cameras, 360-degree cameras, and even robots that need 'vision' in order to navigate.

Built using the 10nm FinFET process, Qualcomm's QCS605 and QCS603 chip feature ARM-based multicore CPUs, an Adreno GPU, the firm's Hexagon 685 Vector Processor and support for the company's Spectra image signal processor, which offers support for dual 16MP lenses.

Support for 4K video is included, with the QCS605 and QCS603 supporting dual video streams at 60fps and 30fps, respectively. The chips are also capable of handling 360-degree video stitching, obstacle avoidance, face recognition and support for WQHD displays.

Elsewhere, there's support for 2x2 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a host of Qualcomm's own audio technologies.

Joseph Bousaba, vice president of product management at Qualcomm, said: "Our goal is to make IoT devices significantly smarter as we help customers bring powerful on-device intelligence, camera processing and security.

"AI is already enabling cameras with object detection, tracking, classification and facial recognition, robots that avoid obstacles autonomously, and action cameras that learn and generate a video summary of your latest adventure, but this is really just the beginning.

"The Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform is the culmination of years of advanced research and development that brings together breakthrough advancements in camera, on-device AI and heterogeneous computing. The platform is a premier launchpad for manufacturers and developers to create a new world of intelligent IoT devices."

Qualcomm says its new chipsets are sampling with OEMs now, so expect them to start showing up in gadgets in the second half of the year. µ