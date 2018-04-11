Happy 10th birthday GitHub, it's been eventful

CODE REPOSITORY Github is celebrating its 10th birthday with a look back at some of its biggest milestones.

In an anniversary blog post, CEO Chris Wanstrath dedicates the platform's success to its users: "When we look back at the last decade, it's not any one individual piece of software that we remember, it's what people have done with it. You've shared, taught, tinkered, and built on GitHub from all around the world. At launch, we couldn't have anticipated the number of projects we've seen take shape, the one-line programs and massive frameworks.

"We also never imagined that businesses would become so deeply invested in the open source community or that so many of you would learn from each other's code."

From the first big client to move to GitHub - Ruby on Rails, through to the arrival of node.js in 2009 and Bitcoin in 2010 - the expansion of the service has been quite phenomenal.

2012 saw JavaScript become the most popular language. 2013 saw the platform hit a user base milestone of three million.

2014 brought Docker and later in the year, Microsoft added .NET.

2015 added Unreal, with the gaming engine from Epic Games becoming open source on Github, and in 2016, Apple followed Microsoft into the open source with Swift.

2016 saw the source code of the Apollo 11 mission added for people to tinker with creating their own moon mission, albeit with obsolete code. It's worth remembering that your phone has more lines of code in it than Apollo 11.

By 2017 we saw Python move to Github and Google's AI language Tensorflow launched.

30,000 not-for-profit accounts have been created, 100 million pull requests have been merged and in 2017 alone, 2.9 trillion lines of code were committed.

Last year Github found that poor documentation and rudeness were the main issues amongst users.

Just last month it revealed that its security tool had fixed 50,000 bugs since launch. µ