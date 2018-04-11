AMD confirms it's started developing 'exciting' Zen 5 architecture

CHIPMAKER AMD has confirmed that the company currently in the process of developing Zen 5, the microarchitecture that will power the Ryzen microprocessor several generations from now.

Speaking in a roundtable discussion video entitled "Ryzen Processors: One Year Later" (below) on Tuesday, several AMD executives revealed that they are already working on Zen 5, adding that they have to plan the technology several generations ahead.

AMD only released the first Ryzen microprocessors, starting with the high-end Ryzen 7, early last year. It followed that up with the mid-range Ryzen 5 and the lower-end Ryzen 3. Latterly, it has released devices with integrated graphics, in the form of the Ryzen 3 2200G and the Ryzen 5 2400G.

Zen+ Ryzen CPUs, which will reflect the company's shift from the 14nm process manufacturing to 12nm and will offer a soupçon of extra performance, are expected imminently.

Chief marketing officer John Taylor, product manager James Prior, corporate vice president of Radeon Technologies group Suzanne Plummer, senior fellow of design engineering Mike Clark and global campaigns director Christina Iron all took part in the talk.

With the video intended to tease people about AMD's upcoming releases, the executives explained that the company is always expanding its product roadmap and that the Zen 5 will be a massive release.

However, they admitted that improving the performance of new processors is not an easy task, but the Zen 5 should be worth it. Mike Clark called the developments "very exciting", adding: "As an architect, I am already working on Zen 5, actually."

Clark explained that because these processors take so long to design, he is constantly working on future generations to ensure that AMD always has a new product to put on the market, which he admitted was "kind of crazy".

AMD is working on a number of ambitious projects. By 2020, it hopes to have released Zen 2 and Zen 3, before bringing Zen 5 products to market at some point in 2021. The devices will be manufactured on sub-7nm process technology.

The news comes as, a few days ago, clues that AMD is working on the Vega20 GPU were found in Linux driver code. It is expected to launch between the third and fourth quarter of 2018. µ