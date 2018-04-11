Great Western Railway back on track after suffering data breach

GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY (GWR) has given customers a freight after identifying a successful breach of its systems last week.

GWR confirmed to the INQUIRER that it has tracked a series of automated attempts to get into a "small percentage" of user accounts in the last week.

It says that around 1,000 accounts were directly affected out of more than one million, noting that the success rate of the login attempts was "extremely low", a sign that passwords used were likely harvested elsewhere.

While users took to Twitter to note that they have credit card details registered with the company, GWR noted that no usable information is stored on its website.

How many @GWRHelp accounts were accessed & what information was obtained by the hackers? All regular users will have credit card details registered with you! https://t.co/OcAFsQ9tqU — Stuart Allen 🇬🇧 (@StuartAllenFCMI) April 10, 2018

The firm says that it's telling all users to change their passwords on GWR.com and advises that they follow good password practices, which is fare.

"Our security systems mean that financial information is encrypted to the high standards customers would expect, and no unencrypted bank card information is stored in GWR.com accounts," the company said in a statement given to INQ.

"Today we have contacted other GWR.com account holders to let them know what's happened and encourage them to check and change their passwords.

"This kind of attack uses account details harvested from other areas of the web to try and catch out consumers with poor password habits. Sadly, it is the kind of attack that is experienced on a daily basis by businesses across the globe and is a reminder of the importance of good password practice.

"We have acted quickly and decisively with our partners to protect our customers'' data, and have taken clear steps to stop it happening again." µ