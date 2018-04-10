LG's awfully-named G7 ThinQ flagship will debut on 2 May

PHONE MAKER LG has announced that it'll show off its awfully-named G7 ThinQ flagship in on 2 May.

LG's cancelled-then-revived 201 flagship will arrive as the 'LG G7 ThinQ', the company confirmed on Tuesday, with an official unveiling set to take place on 2 May at an event in New York.

"Now is the time when manufacturers have to pay close attention to what customers actually need and want for their smartphones," remarked Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG.

"With the LG G7 ThinQ, LG is continuing to deliver on its promise to enhance core technologies to meet customers real-life needs by incorporating AI technologies that are more than features, they are part of the user experience."

As well as baked-in AI smarts, the LG G7 ThinkQ will be the latest Android phone to sport an iPhone X-style notch, following in the footsteps of Huawei's P20 and the upcoming OnePlus 6. The handset, codenamed 'Neo', was spied at this year's MWC (above), confirming that a cutout will sit at the top of its 6in OLED screen.

Ynet, which spied the handset at the Barcelona tech show, also last month revealed that the G7 ThinQ will feature two 16MP cameras on its rear, an 8MP front-facing camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, a 3,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

A second version of the device will also be made available that will offer 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

According to earlier rumours, LG's decided not to show off its latest flagship at MWC as it instead decided to rebuild the smartphone from scratch.

Reports claimed that LG Electronics vice chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin ordered the company's engineers to halt work on the existing G7 hardware and instead start building it from the ground up, with speculation claiming that the firm wasn't able to find a strong-selling point for the upcoming handset. µ