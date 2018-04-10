ZTE is making a phone with two notches because of course

IN A BID to get one up on the growing number of Android OEMs adopting iPhone X-style notches, ZTE is planning to release a phone with, er, two of them.

The phone, named the 'ZTE Iceberg', first appeared in renders shared by iF Design World Guide, an indication that they are probably legitimate.

Sadly.

While a number of Android phones are adopting unsightly display cutouts, with the upcoming OnePlus 6 set to be the next to join the growing list of iPhone X look-a-likes, the so-called ZTE Iceberg will likely be the first to sport two notches.

The first notch, unsurprisingly, appears at the top of the phone and houses a speaker, front-facing camera, and ambient light sensor. On the bottom of the display, there's a second notch housing just a speaker, with the dual-notched design set to give uses front-facing stereo sound.

These two notches are housed within the handset's seamless glass construction, which "which makes the phone resemble a fragment of ice," according to the iF Design World Guide listing. Because two notches weren't odd enough for ZTE, the Iceberg also has raised edges of glass on each corner that give the phone a more angular - and no doubt more breakable - design than the typical Android smartphone.

More conventionally, the ZTE Iceberg has dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back, which will also come encased in glass. It also appears to has a port for a smart connector, potentially enabling add-on accessories, such as Motorola's Moto Mods', to be attached to the device.

iF Design World Guide also confirms that, thanks to its glass construction, the ZTE Iceberg will offer wireless charging. It also hints at gesture controls, noting: "It also features a new type of notch screen so that both sides of screen can realize the interactive function of the system, which is convenient and quick."

iF World Design Guide lists the device's launch date as "after 2018," so if Iceberg does see a retail release, it likely won't be for some time. µ