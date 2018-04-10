Apple claims its data centres are 100 per cent powered by renewable energy

APPLE HAS BOASTED that its data centres are 100 per cent powered by renewable energy, with all of its 43 sites across the globe using green power.

That's according to the company's latest energy report, which noted that Apple has hit a new milestone in green energy usage, having sailed past the 93 per cent renewables usage it had two years ago.

"We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"We're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it."

However, there is a quite a catch here; Apple's data centres aren't all connected to renewable energy supply, but it claims to be 100 per cent renewables powered due to the amount of clean energy it buys and puts back into the power grid that can be offset against its global power consumption.

"In cases where we aren't able to create new renewable energy projects ourselves due to local constraints, we directly purchase renewable energy from newer projects in nearby markets, or through available utility green energy programs," explained Apple's energy report.

We're not entirely sure the likes of Greenpeace would be convinced by this, but we guess it's better than simply ploughing ahead with electricity from fossil fuels.

Beyond energy consumption, Apple's biggest contributor to carbon emissions is its manufacturing of iPhones, iPads and other Cupertino-designed machines, though it's trying to tackle this by sourcing lower-carbon materials and having its suppliers commit to using green energy when making Apple gadgets.

While we aren't a bunch of tree-hugging hippies at the INQUIRER, it's still good to know that tech firms like Apple are taking a more responsible approach to energy consumption and carbon footprints, as having the latest fancy smartphone is no good if you're choking on carbon emissions or living on a barren rock as the rest of the world is underwater. µ