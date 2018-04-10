iOS 11.3 is borking iPhone 8 handsets with third-party screens

APPLE'S RECENTLY-RELEASED iOS 11.3 update is reportedly killing touch functionality on iPhone 8 handsets that have undergone third-party screen replacements.

Motherboard reports that users who have had their iPhone 8's screen replaced by shops that aren't Apple Stores or authorised retailers have been experiencing difficulty using their phones since installing iOS 11.3.

This issue arises due to the fact that replacing the iPhone 8's display also requires upgrading the chip that powers it, repair specialists explained to Motherboard. This means that if there's a mismatch between the screen and that chip, the latest iOS update will reject all touch input, turning the handset into an all-but-useless slab of metal and glass.

It isn't just the iPhone 8 that's damaging the third-party repair market, as the iPhone X's ambient light sensor will also stop functioning if the screen is replaced by anyone but Apple, even if the screen is an official part.

It's the same story when it comes to the iPhone X's front-facing camera, as third-party repairs of the component will bork the handset's Face ID functionality.

Michael Oberdick, owner of Ohio based iPhone repair shop iOutlet, told Motherboard: "The iPhone X front camera...is paired to the [logic board]. If it's transferred, the Face ID feature will not work.

"Apple will be the only person who can actually replace the front camera to allow Face ID to work."

While Apple has yet to comment, it found itself in a similar situation with 2016's 'Error 53 debacle' that saw a number of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S handset borked beyond repair if they had a screen fitted by a non-Apple technician

Apple, which later released a half-baked fix the issue following threats of legal action, added fuel to the fire at the time by saying that the update was a deliberate measure put in place to protect users' security.

"This security measure is necessary to protect your device and prevent a fraudulent Touch ID sensor being used. If a customer encounters Error 53, we encourage them to contact Apple Support," an Apple spokesperson said.

It's unclear if it'll fix this latest issue too, but it's unlikely. Apple has long warned customers of the supposed dangers of third-party repairs. The release of iOS 11.0.3 last year, for example, came with a warning about using third party parts and recommended always having repairs done by Apple. µ