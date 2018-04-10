Huawei's P20 Pro is harder to repair than the iPhone X, claims iFixit

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's P20 P20 flagship is harder to repair than the iPhone X, according to a teardown by iFixit.

The teardown, carried out to show users might take their own device apart for potential fixes, gave the Huawei P20 Pro a repairability score of four out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to fix. This is the same score given to the Galaxy S9, but lower than the six out of 10 score awarded to Apple's iPhone X.

iFixit notes that, while many of the P20 Pro's components are modular and can be replaced independently, replacing the 4,000mAh battery is possible but "at the expense of some time and effort."

Replacing the screen is even more difficult, and requires "going through at least two layers of adhesive and some disassembly", iFixit notes, adding that there's double the risk for breakage due to the handset's glass front and back.

During its hastily-carried out teardown, iFixit also got up close and personal with the P20 Pro's triple-lens rear-facing camera, which we lauded as the "best phone camera we've ever seen" in our full review of the Huawei flagship.

Turns out, the camera might be even better than we realised, as iFixit notes that the enclosures for the cameras suggest that all three might have optical image stabilization, not just the telephoto module as Huawei claims.

"This sure looks like OIS hardware to us -- three OIS hardwares, to be exact," iFixit said. "Are you holding out on us, Huawei?"

It could be that Huawei is choosing not to brag about its triple OIS setup in favour of advertising the camera's AI AI capabilities, including smart stabilisation, or it could be that OIS isn't active on the P20 Pro's main 40MP and secondary 20MP monochrome lenses.

Huawei has yet to comment, but we've asked the firm for clarification. µ