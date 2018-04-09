MICROSOFT HAS GOT NOSTALGIC for the 90s as the Redmond firm has open sourced the original File Manager so it can run on Windows 10.

Some 20 years ago while everyone was getting a whiff of Teen Spirit, Microsoft released the original File Manager for Windows 3.0 to make managing files - think deleting, moving, searching, all that stuff - an easier process than wangling with MS-DOS.

File Manager was replaced by File Explorer, which is currently present and correct in Windows 10. But Microsoft clearly felt that You Oughta Know the work it put into File Manager and that it has A Design For Life that can still fit into today's version of Windows.

So rather than say Good Riddance to File Explorer, which could cause some software engineers to decide such a decision was No Good, Redmond's boffins have decided to keep it Alive and have released the source code for File Manager under the MIT License.

Under the permissive free software license, Girls And Boys, Loaded with the software skills currently in Vogue, can compile and run the original File Manager in Windows 10.

Such a move won't necessarily appeal to the Common People. But people Caught Out There with a vein of nostalgia for the 90s and want to Regulate their knowledge of software history will be happy that File Manager has risen like Lazarus.

If you want to see if File Manager can still Kick It, then head on over to GitHub to get a Sure Shot at the source code, and with that you can help ensure the legacy tool gets to Live Forever; just make sure you know what you're doing so you don't Step On any important bits of Windows 10, though any changes should be able to be Undone. µ