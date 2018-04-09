HP's Chromebook x2 is the 'world's first' detachable Chrome OS device

PC MAKER HP has shown off the 'world's first' detachable Chrome OS machine in the form of the HP Chromebook x2.

Setting its sights firmly on the iPad Pro, the HP Chromebook x2 packs a 12.3in touchscreen, a bundled keyboard cover and support for stylus input, with a loop on the side of the device for storing the pen.

Arriving just a weeks after the launch of the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first Chrome OS-powered tablet device, HP's new device is the first "detachable" Chromebook device, with the firm promising that the device's magnetic hinge "provides the strength and rigidity to keep it attached and upright when used as a laptop."

It isn't quite as powerful the swathe of Intel Xeon-powered laptops that HP showed off last week, though. Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core m3 processor, paired 4GB RAM (it can be configured with 8GB, too) and 32GB built-in storage expandable via microSD. HP is promising that the Chromebook x2, which is a bit thicker and heavier than the iPad Pro, will deliver 10.5 hours of battery life.

The 12.3in touchscreen offers a 2,400x1600 resolution, and elsewhere you'll find a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, two USB-C port and a headphone jack.

"The HP Chromebook x2 hits a trifecta for customers, combining the productivity of the Chrome OS and power of the world's most-used app platform into a versatile form factor ideal for experiencing all the Google ecosystem has to offer," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager of consumer personal systems at HP.

"As the world's first Chromebook detachable, it will unlock new ways for people to create, collaborate and consume within Chrome and the Google Play Store.

HP says the Chromebook x2 will be available to buy in the US from $599 this June, but UK availability has not yet been announced. µ