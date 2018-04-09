Apple's Woz is leaving Facebook over firm's misuse of customer data

APPLE CO-FOUNDER Steve 'Woz' Wozniak has said that he's left Facebook due to the company's poor handling of customer data.

In an email sent to USA Today, tech mouthpiece Woz confirmed that he's become the latest high-profile user - following the likes of Elon Musk and Mozilla - to turn his back on Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

However, Woz hasn't deleted his account entirely, and said he's instead decided to deactivate it in order to retain his 'stevewoz' handle.

"Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and ... Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this," Woz said. "The profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back."

Woz said he'd rather pay for Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising and, naturally, went on to praise Apple for its contrasting stance on user privacy.

"Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you," Wozniak said. "As they say, with Facebook, you are the product."

Woz's move to leave Facebook comes just weeks after Apple CEO Tim Cook hit out at the social network and Mark Zuckerberg when asked what he would do if in the same situation as the

"I wouldn't be in the situation," Cook said, adding that Apple reviews every app to confirm that they all meet the company's stringent privacy standards.

"We don't subscribe to the view that you have to let everybody in that wants to, or if you don't, you don't believe in free speech," said Cook. "We don't believe that."

Zuckerberg hit back at Cook in a subsequent interview with Vox, calling Cook's comments "extremely glib."

"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," said Zuckerberg.

Seperately, Facebook has confirmed that, starting Monday, it will begin notifying users if their data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica. µ