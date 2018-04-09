Space X and Tesla employees launch Elon Musk mask range because you're worth it

NOT CONTENT with having his own heavy metal band, baseball caps, flamethrowers and oh yes, his own space rockets, Elon Musk now has his own mask collection so you can feel what it's like to be just a normal guy trying to make sense of the world and occasionally sending reports back to your homeworld.

Two employees of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX ventures have created a choice of four expressions: Iconic, Badass (sunglasses), Falcon High (smug) and Been Better (looks a bit like Beaker from the Muppets - it all ties up).

All the mask designs are life-sized and the site even comes with a Soundcloud stream of Kanye West's 'Stronger' just to improve your feeling of empowerment while you wait.

So why do you want them? Well, fortunately, there's a whole bunch of FAQs to explain:

Why did you do this?

We want more people to choose the path of being extraordinary.

How am I supposed to feel about this?

You're supposed to be surprised. Like, wow, why nobody thought about this before?

Who should wear the mask?

Basically, everyone. Even the richest man on the planet.

When should you wear it? Well, that's not explained. But if you really feel strongly about your new face, there is a Bitcoin wallet for you to donate to. On the subject of where that money will go, the duo are refreshingly honest:

Will you donate this crypto to non-profits?

Not sure. Living in Palo Alto is really, really expensive. You know, we have bills to pay, kids to feed and cars to charge.

Although the site repeatedly assures that this isn't a joke and that the masks are here to stay, they're also not an official Musk project, and as such, there's a good chance that whilst Elon won't disapprove, he may decide to make his own and monetise them.

Probably with a head-mounted display or something. µ