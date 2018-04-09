YouTube faces FTC lawsuit for 'illegally' collecting data on kids

YOUTUBE HAS BEEN ILLEGALLY collecting data on children, according to a coalition of 23 US child privacy, consumer and advocacy groups.

The coalition filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that Google, as YouTube's owner, is violating child protection laws by harvesting the personal data of kids aged under 13-years-old and then using this information for targeted advertising purposes.

The coalition wants Google to be investigated and to have sanctions brought against it as it accuses the search company of going against its claims that YouTube is only for users aged above 13. The complaint, er, complains that YouTube is in fact used by 80 per cent of American children aged 6 to 12-years-old and that is "generates significant profits from kid-targeted advertising".

In doing this, the FTC filing alleges that Google has violated the US Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

"For years, Google has abdicated its responsibility to kids and families by disingenuously claiming YouTube—a site rife with popular cartoons, nursery rhymes, and toy ads—is not for children under thirteen. Google profits immensely by delivering ads to kids and must comply with COPPA," said Josh Golin, executive director for the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, one of the organisations in the coalition.

"It's time for the FTC to hold Google accountable for its illegal data collection and advertising practices."

James Steyer, chief exec of Common Sense, another organisation in the coalition, didn't mince his words either: "It is time for Google to be completely transparent with all the facts and institute fundamentally responsible new policies moving forward to protect the privacy of kids."

Jeff Chester from the Centre for Digital Democracy bunged Google in with the likes of Facebook when it comes to questionable data dealings.

"Google has acted duplicitously by falsely claiming in its terms of service that YouTube is only for those who are age 13 or older, while it deliberately lured young people into an ad-filled digital playground," he said. "Just like Facebook, Google has focused its huge resources on generating profits instead of protecting privacy."

It would appear that the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal has prompted a bit of a data privacy witch hunt into other big online services.

In a statement sent to INQ, a YouTube spokesperson said: "While we haven't received the complaint, protecting kids and families has always been a top priority for us. We will read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate if there are things we can do to improve.

"Because YouTube is not for children, we've invested significantly in the creation of the YouTube Kids app to offer an alternative specifically designed for children."

Sounds like Google and YouTube's lawyers have a busy day ahead of them. µ