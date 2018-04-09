Windows Mail has started nagging some users to upgrade to Office 365

MICROSOFT HAS been flexing its self-righteous chops again, this time over the default mail client in Windows 10.

Windows Mail (the successor to Outlook Express) has long been a bug-bear for many. It offers fewer options than its predecessor and if the internet forums are to be believed (and when have they ever lied to us) it has a nasty habit of… well… not working.

Now it appears that Microsoft wants to smear excrement in the wound by adding an advert for Office 365 (you know, the paid for option) within Mail, in a way that is actually quite tricky to get rid of.

It's not the first time Microsoft has tried this trick. The brief ‘Windows 8.1 with Bing' edition offered a stunted version of Office with adverts (usually for upgrades). But that was slightly different - with that, you bought it knowing that was the deal as part of an OEM offering.

With this, Microsoft has taken a core piece of the bundled operating system, which you've already paid for - regardless of if you got the free upgrade, that was Microsoft's choice and one it has made it as difficult as possible to ignore - and further monetised it.

And let's be clear. That sucks.

The problem stems from this whole "free upgrade to Windows 10" business, which the company seems to be using as an excuse to say that it owns our collective ass.

Thing is, as far as we can tell, it wasn't made clear that was the deal and if it was, a lot more people would still be using Windows 7 right now.

Plus there's the fact that Windows 10 is now a paid-for product and Microsoft doesn't differentiate between those that paid and those that took the King's Shilling'. The fact is, whether you bought it for free, or you bought it for money, this is a change in the nature of the affected apps and not what you signed up for. 'with Bing' and 'RT' were.

Oh yes. And then there was that whole Scroogled campaign which is suddenly looking a bit hypocritical.

As one Reddit user writes "This is what happens when the entire company is pushed to generate revenue or else their product gets axe"

At the moment, not everyone is getting the message so it might be another classic "let's see how far we can push them" experiment, but the feedback so far seems to be that this will not stand. µ