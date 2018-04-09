Facebook will start alerting users caught up in Cambridge Analytica data scandal

STARTING MONDAY, Facebook will begin notifying users if their data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica.

The 87 million users affected by the data breach, which includes more than 70 million users in the US and over a million in the UK, will see a detailed message on their News Feed.

The message will read, according to a tweet from the BBC's Dave Lee: "We understand the importance of keeping your data safe.

"We have banned the website 'This Is Your Digital Life', which one of your friends used Facebook to log into. We did this because the website may have missed some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica.

"You can learn more about what happened and how you can remove other apps and website anytime if you no longer want them to have access to your Facebook information."

In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a message titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. Users will be given the option to shut off these apps or completely turn off access to third-party apps.

Seperately, the National Observer reports that, weeks after suspending Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has shut out Canadian data firm AggregateIQ following reports of the firm's involvement in a global controversy over misuse of personal social media information for political ends.

Related: Facebook's Zuck can delete old Messenger conversations. You can't

In a statement given to the National Observer, a Facebook spokesperson says the company has been suspended from the platform "in light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received (Facebook) user data.

"Our internal review continues, and we will co-operate fully with any investigations by regulatory authorities."

AggregateIQ has also been linked to UK's 'Vote Leave' campaign, and and the firm was used to sidestep Brexit campaign spending limits, according to CBC News. µ