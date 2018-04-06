Over 1.5 billion personal medical and financial records exposed online in 'staggering' leak

OVER 1.5 BILLION sensitive, personal records have been exposed online and open for anyone to nosey at, according to new research by risk intelligence company, Digital Shadows.



The files, which range from medical documents to financial data such as payslips, are "freely available" for anyone - even those with limited technical know-how - to gander at, the report said.



These files were discovered over the first three months of 2018, with the firm finding over one and a one and a half billion (1,550,447,111, to be exact) files open across a number of misconfigured file-sharing services, dwarfing 2016's Panama Papers leak.

The worrying thing for those of us in the UK was that the security researchers said a whopping 36 per cent of those exposed files were located in the European Union.

Digital Shadows' strategy and research analyst, Rafael Amado, said in an interview with Sky News that while the "sheer quantity of unprotected data was staggering, the quality of the data was really interesting too".

He explained that confidential corporate data was also part of the leak, which included details of products that haven't even been released yet. One example he gave was a point of sale terminal that was leaking data on customer transactions, times, places, and substantial parts of credit card numbers.



Germany was apparently the worst offender in Europe for data exposure levels, followed by France, Italy and then the UK.

But if you thought the level of data leaked in Europe is, the US is the biggest culprit. The report found that the States was the worst country for leaked data globally, with 200 million sensitive files ready to be viewed by anyone intrigued enough to look.

Amado blamed the data leakage on the poor security practices of businesses, which he said should be more wary about how they store and protect their assets and use file-sharing protocols and servers. Not doing so makes it easier for hackers and rival companies to steal their information, he added. µ