MIT boffins find a way to turn your inner thoughts into voice commands

THE VOICES in your head are going public. Or at least that's what MIT researchers hope, with a new headset which uses AI to turn your inner monologue into speech the rest of us can hear.

Apparently, although we don't speak out loud, we often create tiny movements - neuromuscular signals - when we don't. It's sort of like when you read along with your book, mouthing the words, but without the mouthing part.

It's another example (much like our interrupting AI from earlier in the week) of ways that we could eventually do away with wake words for the like of Siri and Cortana - simply deciding that we want to speak to them could be enough to wake them up.

The bone-conduction headphones will leave you free to hear the world around you (it's literally like having voices in your head) and includes sensors which will read the vibrations and send them to a neural network that turns them into words.

"The motivation for this was to build an IA device — an intelligence-augmentation device," says Arnav Kapur, a graduate student at the MIT Media Lab, who led the development of the new system.

"Our idea was: Could we have a computing platform that's more internal, that melds human and machine in some ways and that feels like an internal extension of our own cognition?"

So far, the team has managed to get the system working with a Roku media player, and other simple tasks like looking up a weather forecast.

But the possibilities go much deeper. Perhaps someone like Stephen Hawking who relied on a single cheek muscle to communicate could have benefited from the system. Alternatively, perhaps a roadie at a rock concert where it is too noisy to be heard normally could use the system to relay information.

Then, of course, there's the minority report - the idea of vocalising things you didn't know you were saying. That could get awkward. µ