HP's 'most powerful' ZBook convertible packs 8th-gen Intel Xeon CPUs

PC MAKER HP has shown off its 'most powerful' convertible laptop ever in the form of the ZBook Studio x360 G5.

Like other HP x360 machines, the device features a 360-degree hinge that allows it to transform from a laptop into an oversized tablet. Unlike previous models, however, the new Zbook Studio x360 G5 can be configured with 8th-generation Intel Xeon CPUs and Nvidia's Quadro P1000 graphics, making it the firm's "most powerful" convertible yet.

The Zbook x360, which can also be kitted out with Intel's 8th-gen Core i5 and six-core i7 CPUs, also packs the 'world's brightest' 4K display, according to HP. The 15.6in touchscreen comes with HP's 'DreamColour' tech, which supports 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB spectrum and offers an eye-popping 600 nits of performance, making it 20 per cent brighter than Apple's 15in MacBook Pro.

The HP Zbook Studio x360 G5 will deliver 16 hours of battery life (again, according to HP) and can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

HP also unveiled the non-convertible ZBook Studio G5, targeted at creative professionals, which boasts the same 4K display and can be configured with a six-core Intel Xeon processor, Nvidia Quadro graphics and up to 6TB of storage.

HP also this week unveiled new workstations, the ZBook 15 and 17, the latter of which the firm is touting as the 'world's most powerful mobile workstation'. It packs 50 per cent more cores over the previous-gen model and offers Nvidia Quadro P5200 graphics, 64GB RAM and up to 10TB internal storage.

The smaller HP Zbook 15 offers a 4K HP DreamColour display with the same 600 nits of brightness as the Zbook Studio, alongside 6TB storage (with potentially up to 4TB of PCIe storage). It also runs much cooler than the previous generation, with 30 per cent better thermals than before.

Rounding of HP's Zbook line-up is the 15v G5, a 'high-performance; laptop, aimed at engineering students and SMBs. Specs-wise, it offers six-core Intel Xeon processors with Nvidia Quadro graphics, 32GB memory and up to 2TB of storage.

HP hasn't yet coughed on UK availability details but has said the Zbook laptops will be available in May. The Studio x360 will start at €1,349, the ZBook Studio at €1,199, the ZBook 17 at €1,299, the HP ZBook 15 at €1,249 and HP ZBook 15v from €849.

Phew. We're going for a lie-down. µ