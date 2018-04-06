Apple's long-awaited Mac Pro upgrade won't arrive until 2019

APPLE'S HAS CONFIRMED that its long-awaited Mac Pro upgrade won't arrive until 2019.

Last year, Apple revealed that it was "completely rethinking" its bin-like Mac Pro after its now-ageing 2013 model received a lacklustre response due to its outdated technology and un-upgradable design.

Despite some speculation that the "radically redesigned" Mac Pro would arrive this year, Apple has confirmed during an interview with TechCrunch that it won't be released until 2019.

"We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year," Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac hardware product marketing, said.

The admittance comes as Apple notes that "there's a lot of customers today that are making purchase decisions on the iMac Pro and whether or not they should wait for the Mac Pro."

We don't yet know much about the incoming device, other than the fact that it'll be a departure design-wise from Apple's five-year-old model and will be launched alongside a separate 'Pro' display.

However, amid comments of neglect from the 'pro' communities, Apple says it has established a new division of the product development arm for the Mac Pro project, the Pro Workflow Team, designed to understand the needs of power users.

With that in mind, Boger confirmed that the upcoming Mac Pro will be "modular", noting that "looking at our customers and their workflows obviously that's a real need for our customers and that's the direction we're going."

While unconfirmed, there's also speculation that the upcoming Mac Pro could be one of the first Apple devices to ship with an ARM-based processor, amid talk that the firm plans to ditch Intel in favour of custom in-house chips. However, this shift isn't expected to happen until 2020.

If you can't wait until 2019 to get your hands on a Mac Pro, you can pick up Apple's 2013 model, which got a 2017 upgrade to a quad-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, for, er, £2,999. µ