Moto G6 lineup set to debut on 19 April

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has all-but-confirmed that it plans to off its Moto G6 lineup later this month.

An invitation, seen by Android Pit, summons press to a launch event in San Paulo, Brazil on 19 April.

While the invitation doesn't specify what's likely to be on show, Android Pit notes that the garish green colour of the invite is near identical to the colour of a wallpaper that featured on a leaked render of the Moto G6 (above).

What's more, given that it's been more than 12 months since Motorola showed off its Moto G5 lineup, an imminent launch for the G Series would make sense.

Thanks to the aforementioned leaked Moto G6 render, courtesy of a Hungarian retailer, the colour of its default wallpaper isn't all we know about the upcoming smartphone, thankfully.

The Moto G6 will, allegedly, pack a 5.7in FHD+ 18:9 display, powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor, up to 4GB RAM nd 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. 12MP and 5MP cameras will sit on the rear of the phone, according to the leak, while a 16MP sensor will be plonked on the front.

The Moto G6, naturally, is expected to debut alongside the G6 Plus and G6 Play. The Plus will be the highest-spec of the trio, with its larger 5.9in FHD+ display, 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 chipset and 6GB RAM. It'll sport the same camera setup as the standard G6, alongside a 3,200mAh battery (compared to 3,000mAh).

The Moto G6 Play, according to the same leak, will offer up a 5.8in HD+ screen, Snapdragon 430 internals paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, a 12MP rear camera and a beefy 4,000mAh battery

There's no word yet on how much Motorola's G6 smartphones will set you back, but if anything like last year's releases, they're unlikely to break the bank. µ