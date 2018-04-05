Google might launch its first 4K Chromebook at Google I/O

The Google Pixelbook is about to get an upgrade

GOOGLE APPEARS to be working on a high-end Chromebook device codenamed 'Atlas'.

The biggest drool factor is that the screen of the mooted device is 3840x2160, which would make it the first 4K Chromebook and mathematically, it looks like that also means a 16:9 aspect ratio too (the Pixelbook is 3:2).

That's about all we know at this stage. The picture of the code only gave a screen size and the words 'sdcard: False' which makes sense when you consider that one of the main purposes of Chrome was to shift people onto an online storage lifestyle.

The code was discovered via Redditor -nbsp- as part of a YAML file. The code also includes reference to a Pixelbook 4K in a commit.

If it does turn out to be a thing, then there's a good chance we'll be seeing it in just over a month, as Google's annual I/O developer conference takes place on 8-10 May.

Although it's not usual for Google I/O to be a forum for hardware launches, that doesn't rule it out at all, especially as the Chrome/Android hybrid range is the company's main challenge against Microsoft's Windows. There have been launches before - including the Google Home and some early Chromebooks.

OK, so there's a certain amount of speculation based on a shred of data, albeit a pretty reliable one, but nevertheless there's no reason to question this - we've no evidence that Fuchsia is going to be formally announced anytime soon, and for the moment at least, Pixelbooks running Android apps seems to be the way to go.

We know for near-certain that Android P (whatever it be called) will get its formal announcement at I/O. Chrome OS, on the other hand, has worked off silent incremental updates all along so it would probably take hardware to cement any big announcement.

Let's just hope it's a bit more affordable. µ