Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 17639 for insiders with full Sets support

MICROSOFT HAS announced a big change in the latest ‘Skip Ahead' build of Windows.

Windows 10 Version 17639 introduces the fully fledged version of 'Sets', Microsoft's new GUI environment based on a tabbed environment, much like a web browser.

A lot of the additions are things that will make Sets usable without gritting your teeth, but with provisos that show just how much more there is to do.

You can now, for example, drag and drop tabs around within a set. However, you can't bring a window opened outside the set into the set.

You can make a Microsoft Edge browser tab part of a set, but you can't drag it in from Edge - that could make it crash.

You can swap between applications within tabs, but only between the primary tabs for each one.

There are also some new settings in the File and context menus to accommodate Sets. Within context, there's the option to right-click on a tab and then 'close all tabs to the right', for example.

There's more to come in this feature, the list of known issues is a spectacular sight to behold, but it is working fundamentally and that's quite exciting.

Another new feature available on newer Bluetooth devices is the ability to see how much battery they have left. So hopefully that will put an end to the "my headset is broken and I have a conference call in five minutes" blues. There's also a tweak to the calculator app to make it more accurate.

There's still a lot to be done and it's likely that we'll see all these features in the Autumn (Fall) update rather than any time soon. There's no official date for the Spring update which is likely to include the addition of Timeline, the much-vaunted feature allowing you to pick up exactly where you left off on a different machine. µ