O2 and Vodafone win big in Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction

UK TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom has announced that EE, O2, Three and Vodafone were - unsurprisingly - the successful bidders in its 4G and 5G airwave spectrum auction.

The auction, which kicked off just two week's ago, saw Ofcom offer up 40Mhz of frequency in the 2.3GHz band (which will be immediately available for 4G services) and 150MHz in the 3.5GHz band (which will be used for future 5G services).

Ofcom announced on Wednesday that Vodafone bagged the most 5G airwaves, scoring 50MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum at a cost of £378.254m. BT-owned EE, Three and O2 picked up 40MHz, 40MHz and 20MHz for £302.59m, £317.72m and £151.2m, respectively.

While in the build-up to the auction Three had made the most noise about the 2.3GHz spectrum, Ofcom won all 40Mhz of the ready-to-use 4G spectrum for £318m.

Kester Mann, a telecoms analyst at CCS Insight, described the move as a "vital win" for O2, noting that the operator "needed the spectrum the most".

He also applauded Vodafone's hefty splash on 5G spectrum, noting that the move sees the operator "re-enforcing its renewed commitment to the market following several years in the doldrums."

Airspan Spectrum Holdings, the only other bidder in the auction after Hull-based Connexin dropped out at the last minute, was the only company to come away empty handed.

In total, Ofcom's spectrum auction has raised a cool £1.355bn, all of which will be paid to the Treasury. This amount comes in ahead of expectations but pales in comparison to Ofcom's earlier 3G and 4G auctions, which generated £22bn and £2.3bnn, respectively.

Ofcom says it will now move to the "assignment" stage of the auction, while will allow the successful bidders to determine where in the frequency bands their new spectrum will be located.

Ofcom will then issue the winning bidders with licences to use the relevant spectrum within a few days, allowing them to begin putting it to use.

Philip Marnick, Spectrum Group Director at Ofcom: "This is good news for everyone who uses their mobile phone to access the internet.

"As a nation we're using ever more mobile data on smartphones and mobile devices. Releasing these airwaves will make it quicker and easier to get online on the move. It will also allow companies to prepare for 5G mobile, paving the way for a range of smart, connected devices." µ