Apple's future iPhones may have curved displays and 'touchless' gesture controls

GAZING INTO THE FUTURE of Apple products can be, ironically, a fruitless pursuit. We often ponder what features the next iPhone might have, cross-reference with rumours and get excited, only to have Tim Cook reveal a minor upgrade or a notched phone.

But we'll keep at it, with the latest rumours suggesting future iPhones could come with curved displays and touchless gesture controls, courtesy of a report from Bloomberg.

Apparently, people with knowledge on the matter have said Apple is working on the screen and control tech, though it won't show up for a few years yet.

We can get behind curved displays as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S9 and its Infinity Display present impressive screens that pleasantly curve around the phone's edges. Given Apple gets OLED displays from Samsung for its iPhone X, it wouldn't be too surprising if Cupertino's engineers ended up plonking a curved display in the iPhone 12, for instance.

Gesture controls are another thing altogether. While Face ID makes it easy to unlock a phone without touching the screen more than once, many of us are already familiar with the swipes and taps a touchscreen enables. Accurate gesture control has always been a bit fiddly unless you have a serious amount of movement tracking tech as seen with the HTC Vive or Microsoft's HoloLens.

And even if it is much cop, would gesture control really be much use with phones? Sure, Apple has some pointless features in its repertoire like Animoji, but most of the time the company prefers to throw useful features into the mix rather than oddities.

We suppose gesture control could be handy for any virtual or augmented reality headsets Apple may be working on with the idea that a future iPhone will act as the brains of the system. And gesture control is handy when driving and a touch-free way to interact with a phone is needed, but then voice control and interface bridges like CarPlay do a good job of that.

Gesture controls have been around in popular phones since Samsung's Galaxy S4, yet we haven't ever seen them in use out in the wild; probably because you'd look a bit like a Harry Potter film reject attempting to levitate or transform your phone.

Nevertheless, if Apple is working on the tech, we'll have a good while to wait before we see what it's doing with it, so come back here September 2019. µ