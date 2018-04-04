Facebook's Zuck isn't keen on adopting GDPR-style privacy rules globally

FACEBOOK ISN'T REALLY INTERESTED in taking the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and applying it beyond Europe.

That's according to a Reuters interview with Facebook bossman Mark Zuckerberg, who agreed with the data protection rules laid out in GDPR "in spirit", but said he won't commit to adopting it as a standard for Facebook's data dealings across the globe.

"We're still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing," Zuck said, without elaborating much more on his take on GDPR which will come into effect in May.

The EU's GDPR is probably the biggest shake-up of data regulations since the inception of the internet, and its a heck of a lot stricter than other data regulations, notably giving citizen of EU member states the right to know what data is collected about them and giving them the right to ask for it to be deleted.

Facebook's adoption of GDPR could see its operation in Europe get quite a kick up the backside in terms of behind the scenes data storage and collection, which following the whole Cambridge Analytica scandal is probably no bad thing.

Adopting GDPR on a global scale would likely be a massive headache for Facebook as it would need to do some serious policy changes and potentially change how it currently stores data.

Furthermore, data is Facebook's moneymaker so if it suddenly gave its global audience of some 1.5 billion people the option to have the data it holds on them deleted, the social network could lose its largest source of revenue in one fell sweep.

Such a situation may have once been thought unlikely, but with increasing amounts of scandals about personal data being passed on to third-party companies without a person's explicit knowledge, there potentially a lot more paranoia around data privacy than there was previously.

So it's no wonder Zuckerberg is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to Facebook's data policies. µ