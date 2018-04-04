Huawei hits back at US claims of security risks in its products

CHINESE TECH GIANT Huawei has hit back at claims, mostly from the US, that it is a security risk.

The company's devices are currently on a "no buy" list from the US government and its plans to expand into US retail have hit problems, most recently a full withdrawal from sale by the nationwide Best Buy electrical chain.

The US Federal Communications Commission has put a block on any kind of public money being used on goods and services from Huawei, which is significant as one of the architects of forthcoming 5G technology.

Devices head Richard Yu has previously said that he believes that the perceived threat is actually from competition, rather than security which he sees as a manufactured threat.

Huawei's latest statement reads thus: "US authorities have made a series of allegations against Huawei that simply aren't true. We pose no security threat in any country.

"Huawei is a 100 per cent employee-owned company. No government agency has ever tried to intervene in our operations or decisions. US authorities should not base major legislative decisions on speculation and rumour.

"Our products and solutions are trusted in more than 170 countries and regions. In 30 years, not a single operator has experienced a security issue with our equipment. This includes US operators."

The news comes at a delicate time for Huawei as the company has released a range of products at this year's MWC and a later event in Paris last week, which favourably compare with their biggest rivals. The P20 Pro phone, for example, we described as 'the best phone camera ever' and we stand by that.

The statement goes on to say: "Since entering the US market in 2001, Huawei has focused on providing local operators with innovative products and solutions. We help local operators extend network coverage to underserved rural areas and bridge the digital divide. We are disappointed by the FCC's proposal.

"If adopted, rural operators will have fewer options available to them, and the consumers and businesses that depend on them will have less access to quality and convenient telecommunications services."

It seems when the Trump administration gets a bee in its bonnet, it doesn't let go easily, so we're not holding our breath for any kind of redemption, but Huawei's business continues to thrive in Europe and Asia, and for now, that'll just have to be good enough. µ