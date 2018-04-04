Apple's new iPad is a pain to repair thanks to heavy use of glue

BEST BE CAREFUL with the new 2018 iPad as if you break it it's not easy to fix, according to the latest teardown by gadget fiddlers iFixit.

Anyone familiar with the gadget pulling-apart work of the iFixit lot will be aware that the last generation iPad wasn't easy to fix either, so it's no surprise the new one is a pain to repair.

iFixit gave it a mere two out of 10 for 'repairability', noting that the heavy use of adhesive to stick down the internal parts makes it difficult to replace damaged parts. You'd need to heat up the "gobs of adhesive hold everything in place" to make it easier to separate its bond to the parts, which is a fairly extreme process when it comes to repairs and not something we'd suggest you try at home.

If pull-tabs had been used here rather than glue, as is the case with the 12.9in iPad Pro, repairing the tablet might have been easier

Apparently, the lack of lamination on the LCD Retina display makes it easier to replace than on iPad Pro models. If you merely crack the cover glass on the screen, the separate panel to the display's assembly and digitiser means it can be readily replaced, once you remove the front panel which is the tricky bit due to the use of foam sticky tape to hold it in place. And any deeper damage and it looks like you'll need either specialist iPad repairs or a new fondle slate.

While repairing the new iPad might suck, the iFixit lot also got a deeper look at the tablet's innards, something which Cupertino keeps rather quiet about; iFixit found the new iPad contains a mere 2GB of RAM which is naff all compared to some of the latest iPhones and Android phones available.

If you're expecting many more surprises, then you'll be disappointed as there's not much else particularly new with the new iPad aside from a processors upgrade. This is perhaps a sign that Cupertino us running out of ideas with where to take its tablet to next. µ