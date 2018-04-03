Dell's new XPS 15 comes packing Intel Coffee Lake processors

DELL HAS PLONKED Intel eighth-generation Coffee Lake processors into its XPS 15 laptop, bringing more power to the critically acclaimed machine.

The new Dell XPS 15 9570 is slated for 10 May availability and will come with the option to have either a Core i5, i7 or high-end i9 H series CPUs, which are Intel's latest laptop processors built around an enhanced 14nm fabrication process.

Coming with six cores rather than four, along with 12 threads, the processors have a good bit more grunt than their processors, likely spurred on by the rise of AMD's Ryzen CPUs.

The new XPS 15 also can also be specced with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050Ti, a GPU that's got enough pixel pushing power for 1080p gaming.

Combined with the new processors, the Dell XPS 15 should be a solid machine for modern gaming and rendering workloads, such as 4K video editing. If graphics power isn't needed then the XPS 15 can still tick along with its integrated graphics on the CPU or get paired with a GeForce GTX 1050.

Aside from the spec bump, there's not much else new about the XPS 15. It still offers the option of a 1080p display or a 4K touchscreen, both of which have very slim top and side bezels.

Dell claims the battery on the 1080p model will stretch beyond 21 hours, likely due to the new CPU energy efficiency, though we'd have to see how such claims stand up to real-world testing rather than Dell's lab conditions.

Port selection on the XPS 15 remains healthy, with USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card reader all present and correct. And the new model retains the carbon fibre finish of its predecessor.

Really, it's all business as usual for the XPS 15; there are no new standout features or any word on pricing.

But given the XPS 15 is one of the best laptops around, this is no bad thing, and if you want something that a tad different then perhaps take a look at the new XPS 13. µ