US transport watchdog slams Tesla for revealing Model X crash details

A US TRANSPORTATION WATCHDOG has hit out at Tesla for releasing information from an investigation into a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system.

The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the Model X crash in which Walter Huang, a 38-year-old software engineer at Apple, was killed, has hit out at Tesla's handling of the situation.

Following the crash, which took place on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California last week, Tesla released a statement on its website claiming that the car's autonomous cruise control system was turned on moments before the incident.

The statement also makes public the fact that, according to data from the car's computer logs, the driver did not have his hands on the wheel and received several warnings before the crash.

"The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver's hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision," the statement reads.

"The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken."

Tesla's statement notes that "the reason this crash was so severe is because the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had been crushed in a prior accident without being replaced."

However, according to a report on ABC 7 News last week, Hung had complained to Tesla about his vehicle's autopilot mode before the incident, complaining that - on multiple occasions - the car veered towards the same barrier.

In response to Tesla's public statement, the NTSB said: "At this time the NTSB needs the assistance of Tesla to decode the data the vehicle recorded. In each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data. However, the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla.

"We will work to determine the probable cause of the crash and our next update of information about our investigation will likely be when we publish a preliminary report, which generally occurs within a few weeks of completion of field work."

Lot of respect for NTSB, but NHTSA regulates cars, not NTSB, which is an advisory body. Tesla releases critical crash data affecting public safety immediately & always will. To do otherwise would be unsafe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2018

In a follow-up statement, the NTSB said it will be referring to comments from Huang's family that he had raised concerns about his Model X with Tesla.