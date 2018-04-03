John McAfee will charge $105k to promote your silly little cryptocurrency

INQ FAVOURITE cyber maverick John McAfee has managed to combine being a money-grabbing corporate whore with such charming eccentricity that we can't help but love him - not least of all for his honesty.

His new venture is sponsored tweets regarding new Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) for the glut of new cryptocurrencies doing the rounds.

The number is increasing daily and McAfee has become something of an oracle on the topic, referring to himself as a ‘crypto-visionary'. He has even promised to feast on his John Thomas if Bitcoin doesn't reach a million dollars by 2020.

In a new post at new(ish) site www.mcafeecryptoteam.com the company explains about the 'McAfee Effect' with the slogan "Takes ICOs Into The Stratosphere".

"Within the cryptocurrency industry, nothing can match the power of a McAfee tweet. Frequently, a single tweet has resulted in more than a million dollars of investment into an ICO, and multiple currencies have increased more than 100% in price from a single tweet."

Yeah, alright McGyver, don't milk it.

Even he admits it's all a bit over the top.

We finally wrote down how our promotional tweets work. It's self aggrandizing and ego stroking for us, however, if you're planning an ICO, trying to boost a coin or want to shine a light on your latest project, you should overlook our swollen egos and see:https://t.co/O6TBWrxDzm — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) March 30, 2018

Does it work? Motherboard seems to think so - it showed that one ICO - Burstcoin - was pumped 350 per cent by a single tweet from David Crockett McAfee.

And he has a message for anyone who calls him a ‘sell-out'.

They say I sold out 'cause I use my tweets to promote, but the last 200 ICOs that lined up, we rejected 195 and chose 5. I only promote what I believe. In addition, all ICOs that we promote, since Finacoin, are audited by Crypto Connection. And I limit promos to 2 a day max. So.. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 1, 2018

But with 811,000 followers and all their retweets, the potential audience is not insignificant, there's no denying. Whether it warrants the $105,000 asking price for a tweet-out is another matter, that's between you and your ICO results. µ