Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS service aims to make web browsing more private

CLOUDFLARE WANTS to make your web browsing more discreet and faster at the same time with a domain name system (DNS) service it launched over April Fools.

Through the use of the 1.1.1.1 IP address, Cloudflare's DNS resolver is designed to route web traffic through private DNS servers with the goal of keeping a user's web surfing out of the eyes of internet service providers.

Cloudflare bemoaned current DNS systems from the likes of Google, which suck up data and aren't as fast as it thinks they should be.

"Unfortunately, by default, DNS is usually slow and insecure. Your ISP, and anyone else listening in on the internet, can see every site you visit and every app you use — even if their content is encrypted. Creepily, some DNS providers sell data about your Internet activity or use it target you with ads," the company said, seemingly throwing shade at Google.

In response to this situation, 1.1.1.1 won't harvest data except for anonymised information which it will use to optimise its DNS service, and it will purge all logs of DNS queries within 24 hours to meet a high level of privacy.

Some data will be shared with APNIC Labs in exchange for using the 1.1.1.1 network address, but the Asian regional internet registry will only use that data to better work out functions of DNS networks and how to prevent denial of service attacks; basically it'll only use the data for research purposes, rather than tracking and advertising.

"We will never log your IP address (the way other companies identify you). And we're not just saying that. We've retained KPMG to audit our systems annually to ensure that we're doing what we say," spouted an adamant Cloudflare. "Frankly, we don't want to know what you do on the Internet—it's none of our business—and we've taken the technical steps to ensure we can't."

On the speed side, Cloudflare notes it's response time for its DNS directory sits at 14.8ms, which it claims is faster than anything else; for reference, the response time of Google's public DNS sits at 34.7ms.

The 1.1.1.1 service can be used on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and simply needs a bit of straightforward network connection reconfiguration, which shouldn't be too complicated for anyone familiar with fiddling around in the settings of the aforementioned operating systems. µ