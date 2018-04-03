Apple and TSMC 'developing microLED panels for future Apple Watch and AR devices'

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY joining forces with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop microLED displays for future Apple Watch and an augmented reality (AR) wearable device.

A new report out of Digitimes backs up recent claims by Bloomberg, which reported back in March that the brighter, slimmer and more power efficient screens are being made at a "first of its kind" secret facility near the firm's Cupertino headquarters.

Digitimes says that the microLED screens are destined for future high-end Apple Watch models and the firm's long-rumoured augmented reality wearable device, with the panels set to measure in at around 1.4in and 0.8in, respectively.

However, it notes that Apple is also working on "large-sized" microLED panels that could make their way into "products sized much larger than MacBooks."

The report adds that Apple is working with TSMC to develop the microLED panels, which make use of light-emitting compounds to provide a more efficient and slimmer, yet also brighter, displays than OLED panels.

The microLED panels will cost much more than the OLED displays currently found on Apple Watch devices, though, with Digitimes noting that the next-gen screen tech will set the firm back "400 to 600 per cent" more in costs.

Interestingly, Digitimes expects Apple to start developing microLED panels for the Apple Watch as early as the end of the year. Bloomberg, which notes that the project is being headed up by long-time Apple engineer Lynn Yongs, was more pessimistic and said development likely will begin in 2020.

If a separate report out of Bloomberg is to be believed, 2020 will also be the year that Apple will ditch Intel chips in its MacBooks in favour of custom, ARM-based silicon.

The report claims that the initiative - codenamed Kalamata - is in the "early developmental stages", but has already been approved by executives at the company. It notes that Apple could ship computers based on its own processors in two years' time as part of a larger effort to make iOS devices and Macs "work more similarly and seamlessly together." µ