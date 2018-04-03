Firefox Reality is the first open source cross-platform mixed reality browser

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has announced that it is releasing a new version of Firefox specifically for mixed reality (MR).

Firefox Reality is a "built from the ground up" version of Firefox Quantum specifically designed to meet the needs of those wanting to interact with the web with a stupid hat on their faces.

"Here at Mozilla, it's our mission to ensure that the Internet is an open and accessible resource that puts people first," explains Sean White, Chief R&D Officer at Mozilla.

"Currently, the world can browse the open web using our fast and privacy-focused Firefox browser, but continuing that mission in a rapidly changing world means constantly investing our time and resources into new and emerging technologies - and realities."

"Mozilla has always been on the frontlines of virtual and augmented reality (see our work with WebVR, WebAR and A-Frame), and this is a mixed reality browser that is specifically built to tackle the new opportunities and challenges of browsing the immersive web."

Mozilla is claiming a number of firsts with this device. Firstly that it is the first cross-platform MR browser, and that it is the only open source one to date.

The company also wants to offer a secure browser, whilst remaining realistic that this is a brave new world:

"Mixed reality is still new. We don't yet have all the answers for what privacy looks like in this new medium, but we are committed to finding the solution. We will continue to build on the proven permissions model of the web platform, which provides even more protection than native apps provide. The Mozilla values will guide us as we create Firefox Reality, just as they do with every product we create."

The company adds that the "wild west" that MR currently resides in represents an opportunity as well, which allows early adopters to make decisions about the future, such as best practice for seemingly benign ideas like "how do we type" and "how do we show affection" - it's the first day of school again.

Firefox is currently up and running on the HTC Vive and a demo is available. Other headsets, stay tuned for incoming. µ