UK government to crack down on piracy with new legislation plans

THE UK GOVERNMENT has published a white paper that outlines its plans to work towards tighter anti-piracy legislation in Britain.

The new Industrial Strategy white paper seeks to aid the British creative industries against piracy, making it harder for people to download illegal content online, such as movies, music and books shared via free torrent files.

"Online piracy continues to be a serious inhibitor to growth in the creative industries," the white paper states.

It continues: "Technologies like stream ripping and illicit streaming devices enable illegitimate access to content without rewarding its creators. This sector deal sets out measures to make it easier for creative businesses to get the finance they need to grow."

Spotted by TorrentFreak, the paper also outlines how UK parliament plan to oversee talks between British creative industries and digital service providers, including online marketplaces, social media, content upload platforms, and advertisers in regards to copyright protections.

Technologies like stream ripping and illicit streaming devices enable illegitimate access to content without rewarding its creators

The white paper also states it will endeavour to reach a point of voluntary agreement by the end of this year, where the involved parties can decide on which copyright and intellectual property protection measures work best.



"These measures could include proactive steps to detect and remove illegal content, improving the effectiveness of notice and takedown arrangements, reducing incentives for illegal sites to engage in infringement online and reducing the burdens on rights holders in relation to protecting their content," the white paper says.

However, it adds that if sufficient voluntary progress is not made in the discussions between the industries by the end of the year, Parliament could step in and enforce their own measures.



As part of the initiative, the UK gov will also back up what it said in the white paper by injecting an extra £2 million into advertising, raising public awareness of the paper and the negative impact of piracy on British creatives and the risks involved in copyright infringement and pirating content. µ