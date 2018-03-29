Uber coughs up $10m in compensation to settle a discrimination lawsuit

UBER IS HAVING A BAD WEEK, as its self-driving car testing got stopped in Arizona and it's now had to agree to shell-out $10m for a discrimination lawsuit.

The ride-sharing firm decided to settle on the sum after a class-action lawsuit over gender and race discrimination was filed against in the US District Court for the Northern District of California by two female engineers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The court filing noted that the settlement will see the $10m being used as compensation for financial and emotional harm Uber's discrimination caused to 285 women and 135 men of colour.

But the settlement is more than just a pay-off as it has seen Uber agree to reform its processes for promotion, reviews, and compensation.

When the lawsuit was filed with the court back in October 2017, it alleged the company had widespread gender and race discrimination, noting the employee ranking system favoured men and white or Asian employees, as well as being "not based on valid and reliable performance measures". The plaintiffs said this caused them to lose out on promotions, earnings and associated benefits.

In response to the agreement, Uber noted that the lawsuit goes back several years and that it's improved a fair bit since then.

"This settlement involves claims dating back to July 2013 and, while we are continually improving as a company, we have proactively made a lot of changes since then," the company said in a statement.

"In the past year alone we have implemented a new salary and equity structure based on the market, overhauled our performance review process, published our first Diversity & Inclusion report and created and delivered diversity and leadership trainings to thousands of employees globally."

Uber has struggled of late with keeping its employees and its drivers happy, so much so that both London and Sheffield have suspended its services within their city limits, with Transport for London citing concerns over the company's conduct and approach to its business. µ