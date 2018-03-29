PC Building Simulator allows desktop computer tinkering without an electric death risk

ASSEMBLING A PC is a bit like building with Lego only more expensive, fiddly and with a greater chance of electrical death.

The benefits of taking a DIY approach can lead to a custom built desktop PC with a powerful spec that would be considerably more expensive to buy pre-built. But that can be quite a big step for anyone not au fait with mounting motherboards and matching processors to the correct sockets.

Now there's a way to ease into PC building courtesy of the snappily titled PC Building Simulator, which, if you didn't guess by the name, is a software simulator that allows you to get familiar with assembling a desktop PC in a safe and sanitised virtual environment.

Out in Early Access on PC gaming platform Steam, PC Building Simulator has been developed by one Claudiu Kiss and published by The Irregular Corporation.

Given the existence of games like Goat Simulator, you'd be forgiven in thinking the PC Building Simulator is a bit of a joke game, but it uses virtual parts for a handful of licensed brands such as AMD, MSI, CoolerMaster and Corsair.

Set in a rather flush looking room, the simulator provides an area for virtual PC builders to assemble a machine of their dreams with no real limit in the price of components they can fiddle with. And when they're done they can test the simulated PC with virtual benchmarks from the likes of FutureMark.

In a nutshell, this is something for PC building newbies and effectively a form of gadget porn for keen tinkerers who subscribe to the idea of being part of the 'PC master race'.

And to top all this up there's even a game mode that allows players to try their hand at a running a PC repair business, though in our humble opinions this arguably stretches the definition of 'game' by some margin.

Even if you consider this to be madness, PC Building Simulator is available for free, so if you have an inkling of curiosity it could be worth a look. Happy building. µ