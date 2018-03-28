Microsoft aims to ban 'offensive language' in Skype, Office, Xbox and other services

YOU'D BETTER WATCH your language when using Microsoft's software as Redmond is looking to ban the use of "offensive language" in services like Skype, Xbox and Office.

Now, this might seem like a load of bovine excrement ahead of April Fool's, but Microsoft has made changes to its Services Agreement, which will go into effect 1 May.

Under the Code of Conduct section, Redmond lays down the law which would suggest swearing at irritating colleagues on Skype will pretty soon be a no-no.

"Don't publicly display or use the Services to share inappropriate content or material (involving, for example, nudity, bestiality, pornography, offensive language, graphic violence, or criminal activity)," Redmond rules.

"If you violate these Terms, we may stop providing Services to you or we may close your Microsoft account. We may also block delivery of a communication (like email, file sharing or instant message) to or from the Services in an effort to enforce these Terms or we may remove or refuse to publish Your Content for any reason."

We're not exactly rampant sharers of porn, violence or bestiality, but we do like to occasionally turn the digital air blue in emails and Skype chats from time to time. So Microsoft's new anti-offensive language policy pulls in the opposite direction of our expressive nature.

However, the software giant didn't spell out exactly what constitutes offensive language, probably because it didn't want to fall foul of its own policy, but we reckon words rhyming with 'luck', 'blunt', and 'splat' won't be looked upon favourably.

For people who like telling Cortana where to go and what to do with herself when she gets there in colourful language, we suspect Microsoft is going to take a dim view on such activities.

While keeping language in check is one thing, some people use Skype to carry out a bit of cyber sex and help add some spice to long-distance relationships. So banning nudity in Skype and Outlook emails could see such online liaisons and relationships get dashed against some virtual rocks.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel for filth and foul language lovers, as Microsoft noted that it "cannot monitor the entire Services and make no attempt to do so". This may mean plenty of grot and swearing could slip through Redmond's monitoring, thank buck for that.

In all likelihood the policy will be used to help look into reports of abuse carried out through Microsoft's services rather than Redmond wanting to push off potty-mouthed individuals from its services, though we'll have to wait and see how that all pans out. µ