Mark Zuckerberg will testify to US Congress about Facebook's data dealings, but the UK gets snubbed

FACEBOOK FOUNDER MARK ZUCKERBERG appears to be quite happy discussing data privacy problems in the US but isn't so keen to make the long-haul flight over the Atlantic to do the same in the UK.

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which allegedly saw a political strategy firm gobble up the data of some 50 million Facebook users, the social network has been under some serious scrutiny in the US and UK.

Zuckerberg accepted an invitation to testify to US Congress in the wake of the scandal, according to various reports and sources, a day after the US Federal Trade Commission confirmed it's investigating the role Facebook had in Cambridge Analytica's data use which violated the social network's privacy terms and conditions.

The 33-year-old billionaire chief exec has been fairly slow on coming forward over the whole debacle and when he did, there wasn't much in the way of an apology for Facebook's role in seeing its users' data being harnessed for potential political voting manipulation.

However, Zuck looks to be biting the bullet and will shed some light on Facebook's data dealings in front of Congress at some point in April. But he won't extend that courtesy to the UK's Parliament.

Zuckerberg was invited to appear before the Department for Culture Media and Sport select committee to shed some more light on the Cambridge Analytica situation, following the example of whistleblower Chris Wylie, who carried out some of the dodgy data dealings for the political strategy firm.

But the Facebook boss turned down the invite, though Facebook will play ball with the select committee having noted another member of the social network's top brass will be sent instead.

"Facebook fully recognises the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions," said Rebecca Stimson, head of UK public policy at Facebook, in response to the invitation. "As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence to the Committee."

Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer or its chief product officer Chris Cox will make the trip to Blighty in Zuck's stead, and will likely offer a little bit more insight around the storm in a teacup that's brewing around data privacy.

As a result of this furore, Facebook has apparently put the brakes on showing off a smart speaker it has been working on, according to Bloomberg.

Facebook supposedly had plans to show off the speaker at its F8 conference in spring, but such a decision is being reviewed as the last thing Facebook wants to showcase at the moment is a speaker that listens in on its users.

There are already enough concerns over smart speakers snooping on people, so waiting for the Cambridge Analytica scandal to pass before revealing a smart speaker is probably a shrewd move on Facebook's part. µ