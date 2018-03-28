Mozilla launches Facebook container extension following Cambridge Analytica scandal

MOZILLA HAS MADE a Facebook Container Extension to help Firefox users gain more control of their data on the social networking site.



Coming at a time when people are feeling dubious about their data on social networks, especially Facebook, the extension has been created to help users take control of their web activity by isolating their identity into a separate container.



"This makes it harder for Facebook to track your activity on other websites via third-party cookies," said Mozilla in a blog post. "Rather than stop using a service you find valuable, and miss out on those adorable photos of your nephew, we think you should have tools to limit what data others can collect about you."



Mozilla also wanted to make clear that means themselves too, adding that it does not collect data that users upload to their Facebook Container extension.



"We only know the number of times the extension is installed or removed," it said.

When you install this extension, Mozilla will delete your Facebook cookies and log you out of Facebook so that the next time you visit the networking site, it will open in a new blue-coloured browser tab, or "container" tab.



"In that tab you can log in to Facebook and use it like you normally would. If you click on a non-Facebook link or navigate to a non-Facebook website in the URL bar, these pages will load outside of the container," it explained.



"Should you click on any Facebook Share buttons on other browser tabs it will load them within the Facebook container. You should know that when you're using these buttons information will be sent to Facebook about the website that you shared from."

However, it's important to know that by installing this container, other things you take for granted might not be as smooth in future.

For example, if you use your Facebook credentials to create an account or log in to a different website, it may not work properly and you may not be able to log in. Also, if you're logged into Facebook in the container tab, embedded Facebook comments and Like buttons in tabs outside the Facebook container tab will not work.



Mozilla said this prevents Facebook from associating information about your activity on websites outside of Facebook to your Facebook identity, so it may look different to what you are used to seeing.



But is this all just a little too late? After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, some might say the damage is already done. However, Mozilla users still concerned about where their data is going might like to install the container for peace of mind, if anything. µ