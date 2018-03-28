Apple Watch Series 4 will boast 15 per cent bigger display, predicts Cupertino Oracle Kuo

It would be the biggest ever update to the Watch's chassis design

THE APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 might not have been out that long, but - in good old iPhone fashion - that doesn't stop the rumours circulating months in advance of its successor.



This time, the rumours come from a trustworthy source - KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his spot-on Apple predictions and has quite the track record when it comes to accuracy.

According to 9to5Mac, the analyst said that Apple will launch redesigned Apple Watch models in autumn, with a larger display, enhanced health monitoring and longer battery life.

If true, that would make the Series 4 Watch the biggest update since the first version of the device, as the Apple Watch's external design has remained largely unchanged since the release of the first-generation.

Due to be launched in the third quarter of 2018, Ming-Chi Kuo says the new watch will have a 15 per cent larger display than the current model's of 38 mm or 42 mm, although he failed to mention if the overall chassis will grow in proportion or not.

The report also claims the Series 4 Apple Watch will boast a larger battery capacity as well as upgrades to the health sensors, but it fails to go into any more detail than that. The analyst does state it'll bring a "more trendy form factor design", though, in addition to new sensors beyond heart rate monitoring, and lowering of prices of older models to drive profit.

KGI predicts Apple will sell around 22-24 million Apple Watch units in 2018, that's up around 30 percent year-on-year. In the long term, Kuo expects Watch sales to reach 50 million units a year if things carry on as they are.

Nevertheless, you can expect the official announcement of the Apple Watch Series 4 to come sometime in September, if habits are to be honoured, although nothing is ever certain with Apple. One thing you can count on before that time, though, is plenty more rumours.