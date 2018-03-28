Foxconn splurges $866m to buy out Belkin

FOXCONN HAS announced a multi-million dollar deal to buy Belkin International.

The Taiwanese company has thrown $866m at the deal which includes not just the main Belkin brand, but also Internet of Things specialist WeMo and networking brand Linksys. Also included is Phyn which is a specific company marketing water monitoring solutions.

The company is hoping to become a "global consumer electronics leader" rather than just "those guys that make the iPhone for Apple".

Part of the deal includes a $10bn factory build in Wisconsin, which in no small part is likely to be an exercise in appeasing the Chinaphobia of the Trump administration that has already seen Huawei hounded out of town this year, and a bunch of new trade tariffs for Chinese goods imposed.

That said, Foxconn is the company that laid off 60,000 workers in China as it automated its processes, so let's not get too excited about job creation.

As it is, the deal is subject to referral to competition regulators, so don't expect it to be an open and shut decision.

"FIT is excited to acquire Belkin and its capabilities in the premium consumer products space," said Sidney Lu, CEO, FIT. "Integrating Belkin's best-in-class capabilities and solutions into FIT, we expect to enrich our portfolio of premium consumer products and accelerate our penetration into the smart home."

"This move will accelerate our vision of delivering technology that makes the lives of people around the world better, more convenient and more fulfilling. I am thrilled to take our brand portfolio of Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn to new heights," said Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder, Belkin International.

"We see significant synergies with FIT, including leveraging its world-class manufacturing capability to enhance Belkin's operating efficiency and competitiveness. The transaction also grants us access to more resources to invest in our people and to aggressively pursue opportunities in the marketplace."

Mr Pipkin will continue to run the Belkin portfolio as a separate but wholly owned subsiduary, while also taking a seat in the upper echelons of the parent company. µ